Orlando man found hiding under van after fleeing deputies, officials say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man who fled a traffic stop in Polk County was arrested after being found hiding under a van, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to stop a Ford Mustang going 94 mph in a 70 mph area on Interstate 4 in Lakeland that was also swerving and cutting off other cars, nearly causing a crash.

When the car was pulled over, deputies said the driver, 29-year-old Jason Starkweather, provided identification and authorities noticed his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities also said there were open containers of alcohol in the car and it also smelled of alcohol.

The sheriff’s office said Starkweather refused to following commands and drove off, almost hitting the deputy. The deputy followed the Mustang, which Starkweather left at the State Road 33 exit and ran, dropping a bag of cocaine, according to law enforcement.

Starkweather was found under a van in a parking lot of a vehicle auction business by K9 units. A passenger, identified as 32-year-old Alex Murray, in the car was arrested on an active warrant out of Orange County, deputies said.

Starkweather faces multiple charges, including burglary, violation of probation, reckless driving and DUI.