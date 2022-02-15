Disney World rolls back mask requirement for vaccinated guests

ORLANDO, Fla. – Masks will now be optional for fully vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World.

Disney’s website says the updated guidelines go into effect Thursday, Feb. 17, in indoor and outdoor locations for guests who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We expect guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters,” the website stated.

Face coverings will still be required by everyone 2 years and older on enclosed transportation services, including buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner.

Since August, Disney masks were optional in outdoor settings for all guests but they were required in any indoor locations regardless of vaccination status.

This comes days after Universal Orlando announced it would no longer require masks for fully vaccinated guests.