Bob Saget’s family files injunction to prevent certain records of his death to be publicly released

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Bob Saget’s family has filed an injunction in Orange County to prevent certain records of his death to be publicly released.

Court records show Saget’s family filed the injunction against Orange County Sheriff John Mina on Tuesday.

“In order to protect the Saget family’s privacy, today on their behalf, I filed for an injunction to prevent the disclosure of any photographs or videos of Mr. Saget made by the authorities during their investigation,” attorney representing the Saget Family Brian Bieber said. “The facts of the investigation should be made public, but these materials should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family.

[TRENDING: VIDEO: Drunken woman on motorized suitcase leads police chase through Orlando airport, officials say | Kevin Hart is coming to Orlando| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Bieber said Saget’s family’s privacy rights outweigh any public interest in the disclosure of sensitive information.

Saget was found dead around 4 p.m. on Jan. 9 in a room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando.

The Chief Medical Examiner in Orange and Osceola counties Joshua Stephany said Saget’s death was most likely the result of blunt head trauma.

Stephany said his injuries most likely happened due to an unwitnessed fall.

The medical examiner said the manner of the death was an accident.

Saget performed the Friday before his death at the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando