Man accused of attacking student in Nazi rally moved to Orange County jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One of three suspects in an attack at a local neo-Nazi rally has been moved to the Orange County jail.

Joshua Terrell, 46, was arrested on Feb. 4 after being accused of attacking a Jewish victim during the rally near Alafaya Trail and Waterford Lakes Parkway on Jan. 29.

He was arrested along with 47-year-old Jason Brown and 45-year-old Burt Colucci, who is the leader of the National Socialist Movement, the Kissimmee-based group behind the rally, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Terrell was transferred from Brevard County Thursday night and should face a judge Friday if he doesn’t bond out of jail. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Investigators said Terrell and the two other suspects attacked the victim, a student at the University of Central Florida, using pepper spray and also stole his phone.

According to the affidavit for an arrest warrant, deputies responded to the rally around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. Deputies said they were made aware that a young man had been pepper-sprayed by the rallying white nationalists. At the time, investigators said they could not determine who started the incident, but that they have since seen video of what took place.

Deputies said they spoke with the victim who said prior to the attack he was driving on North Alafaya Trail, preparing to make a right turn onto Waterford Lakes Parkway when he saw the rally.

As he drove by, the victim said one of the NSM members spat into the sunroof of his car. At that point, according to investigators, the victim got out of his vehicle and got into an argument with the group — displaying a Star of David charm on his necklace and announcing that he was Jewish.

Investigators said cell phone video from the scene showed the NSM members shouting antisemitic slurs at the victim throughout the encounter. Records show Terrell was also caught on video bragging about hitting the victim during the encounter.

Terrell is facing a battery charge though the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is recommending hate crime charges because of the language allegedly used during the attack.