Amendment in Florida bill encourages schools to ‘out’ LGBTQ students to parents

The bill now heads to the Florida House floor for debate.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A new amendment added to a controversial bill on discussion of sexual orientation in class would require Florida schools to notify parents of a child’s sexual orientation within a deadline, regardless of concerns.

Florida HB 1557 discourages school districts from allowing discussion of sexual orientation in classes, in what critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

[TRENDING: Man fatally shot by police at Winter Park wedding reception | Florida solar customers, others shocked over new charge on electric bills | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

While supporters say the bill was meant to be for younger children up to third grade, that is not specifically stated in the bill.

An amendment filed by one of the bill’s co-sponsors, State Rep. Joe Harding, R-Williston, would require schools to come up with a plan to disclose the “child-specific information” to a parent within six weeks of school personnel being notified.

“The plan must facilitate disclosure between the student and parent through an open dialogue in a safe, supportive, and judgment-free environment that respects the parent-child relationship and protects the mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing of the student,” according to the amendment.

In the originally filed version, exemptions were made in cases where there was a concern the disclosure could lead to abandonment or abuse of the student.

Ad

The bill drew strong condemnation from the LGBTQ community. State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, and the state’s first gay Latino lawmaker, said the amendment “deliberately puts LGBTQ youth in harm’s way.”

Smith pointed out that, according to the U.S. Office of the Surgeon General, “LGBTQ+ youth experience homelessness at higher rates than (other) youth for a range of reasons: (1) family rejection resulting from sexual orientation/gender identity; (2) physical, emotional, or sexual abuse.”

"LGBTQ+ youth experience homelessness at higher rates than [other] youth for a range of reasons: (1) family rejection resulting from sexual orientation/gender identity; (2) physical, emotional, or sexual abuse;"

-@youthdotgov#DontSayGay makes it worse.https://t.co/rVPd6wB2bv pic.twitter.com/gKo66cnOxf — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) February 20, 2022

The bill passed in two Florida House committees and now is headed for a full floor vote.

The Senate’s version of the bill has only passed one of its three committees so far.