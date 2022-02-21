OneBlood, Bonefish Grill offering gift cards for blood donations

OneBlood's Big Red Bus will be in select Bonefish Grill locations across three states until Thursday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – OneBlood is partnering with Bonefish Grill this week to encourage more blood donations.

The Big Red Bus will be at select Bonefish Grill locations across Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina, starting Monday until Thursday.

Blood donors will receive a $10 Bonefish Grill dining certificate, a OneBlood T-Shirt, a $20 eGift card and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.

“Generally healthy” people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate. Potential donors are required to present a photo ID, as well as wear masks.

For more information such as locations and times, please visit the OneBlood website.

