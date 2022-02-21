Palm Bay special election to pick new commissioner coming in March

Voters waiting in line to vote in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Voters in Palm Bay have an election coming up.

A special election is being held on Tuesday, March 8, for city council seat 5. The winner of the election will serve the remainder of former councilman Jeff Bailey’s term, which ends on Nov. 8.

Bailey resigned last July because he accepted an out-of-state teaching job.

The polls will be open on Tuesday, March 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find a list of polling places on the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections website.

However, if you vote by mail, you can drop your ballot off in drop boxes at the county’s supervisor of elections administrative offices right now. The boxes are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The boxes are available at the following offices:

Titusville – Government Complex-North, 400 South St., Suite 1-F

Viera – Government Center, 2725 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Bldg. C, Suite 105

Melbourne – South Brevard Service Complex, 1515 Sarno Road, Building A

Palm Bay – South Mainland Service Center, Palm Bay Service Complex

To request a vote by mail ballot, go to the county supervisor of elections website.

Here are the candidates:

Alfy Ramsay Agarie

Jimmy Backus

Peter Filiberto

Phil Moore

There will be no runoff election. The candidate with the highest number of votes is the winner.