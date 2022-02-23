18-year-old found dead in Kissimmee, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was found dead early Wednesday in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at 12:45 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Indian Pointe Circle and found Jommil Jave Baez-Quinones dead, according to a news release.

No other details were made available at the time of this report.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about the incident to contact the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.