DeLand High School student body-slammed, badly injured; classmate arrested

DeLAND, Fla. – A 17-year-old DeLand High School student was arrested Wednesday on allegations of slamming a classmate on a concrete walkway and seriously injuring him.

DeLand police said the initial fight involved seven students, all of whom were “mutual combatants.” According to police, two of the students walked away from the fight and one of them picked up the other and threw him to the concrete.

According to an incident report, the department said the victim was picked up from behind and slammed to the ground, losing consciousness “for a brief moment.”

The victim, whose name is not being released by police, landed on his head and neck area and was taken to AdventHealth DeLand before being transferred to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital in Orlando, officials said.

The student who slammed his classmate was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated battery. News 6 is not naming the 17-year-old because of his age.

All seven students face charges of disruption/interference with school functions, a misdemeanor.

Police said the fight and slamming, both captured on video, caused a major campus disruption and prevented students and staff from going about normal activities. The videos have not been released by police.

“The DeLand Police Department does not condone this type of behavior and will investigate and prosecute those who engage in this type of behavior to the highest extent,” the agency said in a news release. “We will release more information as the situation evolves.”

The case has been forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office, according to police.