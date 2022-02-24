Ukrainian church in Orlando calls for peace amid Putin’s announcement of attack

A Ukrainian serviceman patrols an area near his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the U.S. was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russia, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine." (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Russian President Vladimir Putin said a military operation will take place in Ukraine, according to a report from Associated Press.

President Joe Biden released a statement about Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” President Biden said.

President Biden said the world will hold Russia accountable.

The St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Catholic Church in Orlando said all of humanity has been placed in danger.

“Now has come the time to unite our efforts in order to defend the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Ukrainian state. The duty and responsibility of all of humanity—to actively work to avert war and protect a just peace,” the church said in a statement.

The church said it will especially pray for those who defend in Ukraine.

“Today we call out in prayer to the Almighty Creator, with a special appeal for wisdom for those entrusted with making important decisions for society, in whose hands lies the fate of humanity. We ask the Heavenly Father for assistance in restoring a just peace on Ukrainian land,” the church wrote.

