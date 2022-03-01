1 dead, 1 rushed to hospital after crash on US-192 in Osceola County

One person is dead and another person was rushed to the hospital after a crash on US-192 in Osceola County around 8 p.m. on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another person was rushed to the hospital after a crash on US-192 in Osceola County around 8 p.m. on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash around US-192 and Simpson Road involved two vehicles.

Troopers said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and one person was rushed to a local hospital.

The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released at this time

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.