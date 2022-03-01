‘Cause for optimism:’ Altamonte Springs sees COVID levels remain low in wastewater testing

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The latest round of testing from the Altamonte Springs Sewer Service Area shows a continued decrease in the amount of COVID-19 present in the wastewater there; however, it also showed an increase in the percentage of “stealth omicron” present.

According to a news release, the latest test results showed a 35% decrease in the concentration of viral gene copies per liter; 133,551 gene copies per liter compared to results released on Feb. 24 which showed 181,081 gene copies per liter.

Previously, the BA.2 subvariant, known as stealth omicron, made up nearly 2% of the viral gene copies. The latest test results show stealth omicron makes up nearly 19% of the viral gene copies.

“We are seeing virus concentrations remaining at a low level, which is good and is a cause for optimism,” said Frank Martz, the city manager of Altamonte Springs.

In the Casselberry Sewer Service Area, the latest round of testing showed a 79% increase in virus concentration compared to the last sample; 130,813 gene copies per liter compared to the results from Feb. 24 which showed 73,246 gene copies per liter.

No steal omicron was detected in the Casselberry Sewer Service Area.