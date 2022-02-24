82º

‘Stealth omicron’ found in Altamonte Springs wastewater as COVID levels decline

Altamonte Springs showed a 35% decrease, Casselberry showed a 65% decrease

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

COVID-19 detected in Altamonte Springs wastewater declines, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Testing done on the wastewater at the Altamonte Springs and Casselberry sewer service areas both showed a decrease in the concentration of COVID-19 virus, continuing a downward trend of infection in those communities.

The latest testing from the Altamonte Springs facility showed a 35% decrease in the concentration of viral gene copies per liter; 181,081 gene copies per liter compared to results released on Feb. 3 which showed 457,237 gene copies per liter.

Despite the decrease in viral concentration, the amount of COVID-19 found in the wastewater remains high. According to the results, the virus concentration is 158% higher than it was at the beginning of the delta surge — July 1, 2021 — and 215% higher than what was seen around last Thanksgiving.

The testing also showed that nearly 2% of the viral gene copies were from the BA.2 subvariant, also known as “stealth omicron.

The results from Casselberry show a 65% decrease in the concentration of viral gene copies per liter; 73,246 gene copies per liter compared to the results from Feb. 3 which showed 1,471,667 gene copies per liter.

“Stealth omicron” was not detected in the Casselberry Sewer Service Area.

