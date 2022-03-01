🔓Community music program recruiting musicians, singers in Central Florida

APOPKA, Fla. – Musicians and singers, listen up! Whether you’re new or dusting off your instruments, a former band director is recruiting talent for a unique community music program.

“The ultimate goal is to bring people together of all ages and all levels for the goal of making music. From high school students to professionals to community members,” said Frank Taylor, the founder of Music to My Mind.

Taylor was a band director for several schools in Central Florida for 13 years.

“When I left teaching full time in the classroom, I wanted to reach a broader audience,” Taylor said.

Taylor partnered with the City of Apopka to create “Music to My Mind,” a nonprofit organization providing resources for music education through training and funding for local schools. Taylor is now expanding his efforts, launching a community music program.

“We’re going to be offering three ensembles: Community choir, community jazz band and community symphonic band. This program is opened to students, high school and up, and open to anyone in the general community,” Taylor said.

While practices will be taking place at the Apopka Community Center, the music program is open to all Central Florida musicians and singers whether you’re a new musician or a little rusty.

“If there was a theme to all of this, it’s putting ‘unity’ in community,” Taylor said.

Taylor hopes the ensembles will get the full experience attending community events and performing throughout Central Florida. Even honoring veterans working with the national nonprofit ‘TAPS for Veterans.’

“With this partnership we will be forming the first official chapter of TAPS for Veterans in the entire country, and it will be based here in Central Florida,” Taylor said. “There’s always that need for trombone players and buglers to play for special occasions honoring our veterans and funeral services. They give so much for our country and in some cases the ultimate sacrifice and it would be an honor to have a local chapter to play TAPS to show appreciation.”

Rehearsals for the community music program will begin March 13. Practices are scheduled for Sunday evenings.

The yearly membership fee is $50, plus $25 for each additional Ensemble, to cover the cost of music, special guests and clinicians. Taylor said if money is an issue, he is willing to work with interested musicians, to look at payment options. Auditions are not required for the music program at this time, according to Taylor. Click HERE to download the community music program application.