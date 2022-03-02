Family of man shot, killed by police at Winter Park wedding hires Morgan & Morgan

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The family of a man shot and killed by police at a Winter Park wedding will be represented by Morgan & Morgan, according to the law firm.

Winter Park police responded to a wedding reception at the Winter Park Events Center on Feb. 19 after receiving a call about a man who was assaulting other wedding guests.

“He’s grabbing an older woman and shoving her,” the 911 caller said. “He’s grabbing people’s necks and like it’s an older woman.”

Police said the man, identified as 39-year-old Daniel Patrick Knight, fought with a responding officer, punching him in the face and knocking him unconscious. A second officer then said he deployed a Taser on Knight to no avail, prompting him to draw his gun and fire.

Knight’s family, however, claims there were no officers knocked unconscious. The family also said they were told by authorities that body camera video did not exist because the cameras were inoperable, though the Winter Park mayor confirmed body camera video captured the police shooting.

Morgan & Morgan said in a release Tuesday the video has not been released to the family.

“Throughout the country, responsible police departments routinely release body camera footage of officer involved shootings to keep the public informed and ensure accountability. This tragic incident demands transparency. We will do everything in our power to get justice for Daniel’s devastated family,” attorneys John Morgan, Adrian Mendiondo and Farnia Saunders Hill said in a released statement.

The shooting is currently being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.