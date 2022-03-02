No need to journey under the sea: Festival brings seafood galore to Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – From fried, steamed, grilled and more, seafood lovers can try a variety of “time honored recipes” at the Grant Seafood Festival.

The 55th annual event is returning to the Grant-Valkaria area this weekend to help fund local projects. The seafood festival will run Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the event website, all proceeds from the festival — which is run 100% by volunteers — will go toward the Grant Seafood Festival scholarship fund, Grant Community Library, Grant Historical House and The Grant Community Center.

Admission is free and there will also be free parking available for visitors.

There will be booths around the festival grounds offering fresh seafood. Here are some of the menu items:

Fried shrimp, scallops, oysters and calamari

Steamed oysters, clams

Beer battered fish sandwich

Lobster roll

Gator bites

Hush puppies

Clam chowder

View the event map below:

There will also be live performances from Tumbleweed, John Nugent, Lil’ Lin Band and Tom Maclear.

The parking area will be available at the Valkaria Airport with a shuttle bus running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For directions to the festival or to learn more, click here