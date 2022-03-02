Palm Bay detectives investigate possible murder-suicide

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay detectives are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Tuesday.

Police said they responded to a call made by a woman who appeared to be in distress, asking police to come to her house. When they got there, police said they found a 72-year old man and a 56-year old woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said.

According to police, evidence at the scene suggests the man shot the woman, and then himself.

Police said the two were in a romantic relationship and had been living together for 11 years.

No other details, including their names, have been released.

This is a developing story, check back with News 6 for the latest updates.