Reports: Orlando pilot for JetBlue accused of being drunk on the job

Multiple media reports say a JetBlue pilot had to be pulled off a flight because he was drunk.

WIVB News 4 in Buffalo reports James Clifton, 52, of Orlando, appeared to be drunk in the cockpit of a JetBlue flight leaving Buffalo, New York for Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Officials with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said tests showed Clifton had a blood alcohol content of .17%.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, pilots can not have a blood alcohol content level above .04%.

An investigation is underway.