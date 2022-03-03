Death investigation launched after body found in Orange County retention pond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies launched a death investigation after finding a body in an Orange County retention pond Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they responded to the area of the 1400 block of Holden Ave. around 9:43 a.m.

Upon arrival, a dead body, which appeared to be an adult, was found in a nearby retention pond, according to deputies.

No other details are known at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.