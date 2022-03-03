82º

Death investigation launched after body found in Orange County retention pond

Deputies say victim appears to be an adult

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Crime scene tape. (Generic) (Pexels)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies launched a death investigation after finding a body in an Orange County retention pond Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they responded to the area of the 1400 block of Holden Ave. around 9:43 a.m.

Upon arrival, a dead body, which appeared to be an adult, was found in a nearby retention pond, according to deputies.

No other details are known at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

