WATCH LIVE at 4:30 p.m.: Orange County mayor provides COVID-19 update

Jillian Kalier translates what is said by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings at a coronavirus news conference in Orlando.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 in the county.

Demings will be joined by Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond to announce tourist development tax collections for January 2022.

Last month, Diamond announced collections from the tourism development tax in Orange County broke a record in December 2021.

Diamond said $28,244,100 was reported for the TDT collection, an increase of 164.3% from December 2020 and a $2.4 million increase compared to December 2019.

