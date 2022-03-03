WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis speaks in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Thursday morning at Florida State University Panama City.
The governor is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. EST.
[TRENDING: ‘Super fog:’ Weather event creates zero visibility along stretch of I-95 | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonishes students for wearing face masks | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
DeSantis will be joined by Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer, and state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a news release said.
No other details were disclosed.
News 6 will livestream the conference at the top of this story when it starts.