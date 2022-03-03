🔓Wekiva Island ‘Paint Out’ hosts dozens of artists, proceeds support preservation efforts

It’s an event combining art and nature. Wekiva Island is hosting the 16th annual ‘Paint Out.’

Proceeds benefit preservation efforts for the Wekiva River and surrounding state park.

“Your hardest decision is what to paint and how large to paint. You’re competing against yourself,” said artist Tom Sadler.

Sadler is spending a few days at Wekiva Island, painting. His work is more traditional with lifelike nature scenes. His wife, Sally Evans’ artwork is more bold.

“Typically, I start with a colored-toned canvas so this one I wiped a very neon pink and I start playing off the color wheel... soon you’ll see the painting starts to come to life,” said Evans.

The couple left their home to spend a week staying at Wekiva Island along with dozens of other artists from across the country. They’re creating works of art in ‘plein air,’ meaning out in the open. Wekiva Island is their inspiration.

“It’s the comradery, it’s the food, it’s the people, it’s the painting,” said Evans.

The art created during the event is up for grabs at the gallery on site. All proceeds go to the Wekiva Wilderness Trust and Keep Seminole Beautiful. Wekiva Island hosting river and roadside cleanup events to help maintain the Wekiva River.

“We’re trying to save the Wekiva River and I think people need to be more aware of the area and natural Florida because we’re losing it to so much development,” said Evans.

Wekiva Island also offers a variety of outdoor activities including kayaking and has a bar and food truck on site. The event coordinator said the Paint Out offers locals a chance to purchase unique art at a fair price.

“They can get a nice piece of art and it’s not some copy from a store. It’s an original piece painted right here, a one of a kind,” said event coordinator Mary Sue Weinaug.

There are several events and contests going on through Saturday. Click HERE for a full list.