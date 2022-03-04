75º

LIVE

Local News

WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis speaks in Jacksonville

News 6 will stream event live at top of story

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Ron DeSantis, Jacksonville, Duval County, Politics, Inflation
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. In Florida, for the first time in modern history, there are more registered Republican voters than Democrats. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading into a reelection campaign buoyed by a national profile and a cash reserve unmatched by any of his Democratic challengers. And Republicans control virtually all of state government. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) (Chris O'Meara, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Friday morning at Jacksonville Port Authority.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m., according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

DeSantis said at a news conference in Tampa Wednesday that he intended to make an announcement later in the week which would concern inflation, shipping companies and Florida ports.

No other details were disclosed.

News 6 will livestream the conference at the top of this story when it starts.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email