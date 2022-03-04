WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis speaks in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Friday morning at Jacksonville Port Authority.
The governor is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m., according to a news release.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
DeSantis said at a news conference in Tampa Wednesday that he intended to make an announcement later in the week which would concern inflation, shipping companies and Florida ports.
No other details were disclosed.
News 6 will livestream the conference at the top of this story when it starts.
Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.