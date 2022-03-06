Gov. DeSantis extends state of emergency to Calhoun, Gulf counties as fires spread

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking in Panama City after declaring a state of emergency in Bay County due to an expansive wildfire Saturday, March 5, 2022.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday amended an executive order he issued Friday in order to declare a state of emergency in Calhoun and Gulf counties due to spreading fires.

The Bertha Swamp Road fire, separate from the Adkins Road fire which spurred the initial emergency declaration, has now burned approximately 3,000 acres and constitutes a major disaster in the newly included counties, according to Executive Order 22-55.

The governor will hold another news conference in Panama City on Sunday, scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. EST, to discuss the fires with local and state officials, according to a news release.