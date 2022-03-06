86º

WEATHER ALERT

State Road 33 shut down in Lake County due to fire, deputies say

Emergency personnel at scene, deputies say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

The pinpointed location of a fire in Lake County on Sunday, March 6, 2022 (Florida Forest Service)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire led to the shutdown of State Road 33 between Groveland Airport and Redwing roads on Sunday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Heavy smoke saturated the area and emergency personnel were already at the scene before 2 p.m., deputies tweeted.

No other details were disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

About the Author:

Brandon joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

