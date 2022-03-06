State Road 33 shut down in Lake County due to fire, deputies say

The pinpointed location of a fire in Lake County on Sunday, March 6, 2022

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire led to the shutdown of State Road 33 between Groveland Airport and Redwing roads on Sunday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Heavy smoke saturated the area and emergency personnel were already at the scene before 2 p.m., deputies tweeted.

[TRENDING: 1 killed in shooting at packed Melbourne bar, police say | Teacher leaves classroom on stretcher after 5-year-old student attacks her, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

No other details were disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.