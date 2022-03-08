79º

Man struck, injured by train in Holly Hill, police say

Incident occurred on railroad tracks between 10th Street, LPGA Boulevard

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A man is being treated at the hospital after he was hit by a train Tuesday afternoon in Holly Hill, according to police.

Police said they responded to the railroad tracks between 10th Street and LPGA Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m. when they found the pedestrian struck by a train.

Video surveillance showed the man sitting on the tracks as the train traveled north, making “every attempt to stop” before striking the man, throwing him from the tracks, investigators said.

According to officers, the man was found still breathing just west of the tracks by responding medical personnel and law enforcement and was treated at the scene.

He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

The incident is being further investigated by the Florida East Coast Railroad Police.

No other information is available at this time.

