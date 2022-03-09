Disney CEO Bob Chapek denounces ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill week after protests

Bob Chapek now has the keys to the whole Disney empire -— not just the Magic Kingdom. The company named Chapek its new CEO on Tuesday, replacing Bob Iger.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney CEO Bob Chapek publicly opposed Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill—dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics—Wednesday at a shareholders meeting, nearly a week after people protested and asked the company to share its views on the controversial piece of legislation.

The state bill, which aims to limit discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, was sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday after being approved by both the House and the Senate.

“While we’ve been strong supporters of the (LGBTQ) community for decades, I know that many are upset that we did not speak out against the bill. Now, we were opposed to the bill from the outset, but we chose not to take a public position on it because we thought we could be more effective working behind the scenes, engaging directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle,” Chapek said at the meeting.

Chapek said despite expressing his “disappointment and concern” with the legislation to DeSantis himself Wednesday morning, and “weeks of effort” engaging with Democrat and Republican lawmakers, their decision could not be swayed.

“The governor heard our concerns in agreeing to meet with me and LGBTQ+ members of our senior team in Florida to discuss ways to address them,” Chapek said. “Certainly the outcome in Florida was not what many of us were hoping for, especially our LGBTQ+ employees.”

These comments come after hundreds of people gathered for rallies, held in both Florida and California, on March 3 calling for Disney to take a stand.

DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw, issued the following statement in response to Chapek’s recent public announcement:

“Governor DeSantis has always been open to hearing from Floridians and having conversations about legislation — as long as those discussions are grounded in facts, not false media narratives. Anyone who has questions or concerns about the Parental Rights in Education bill is encouraged to read the bill, rather than the distorted coverage in mainstream media, which regurgitates false partisan talking points. Disney contacted our office today to speak with the governor. This is the first time we have heard from Disney regarding HB 1557. The governor did take the call from Mr. Chapek. The governor’s position has not changed. Disney is a family-friendly company that creates wholesome entertainment for kids. The same Florida parents who take their families to Disney also support parental rights in education, because they do not want their young children exposed to inappropriate content about sex and gender theory at school. This should not be controversial.”

People also lobbed criticisms at Disney for financially investing and politically contributing to candidates and lawmakers who champion legislation similar to “Don’t Say Gay.”

“As you know, when we donate money to different political candidates. We have no idea how they’re going to vote going forward into the future,” Chapek said. “But what I will say is that we give to both sides of the aisle to candidates across the board, in all states in all jurisdictions, therefore, anybody can pretty much take any issue and do a cross sectional slice of it and say, Disney supports this group.”

To further redress Disney’s reticence to publicly condemn the bill, Chapek added the company signed the Human Rights Campaign statement, which works to oppose legislative efforts targeting LGBTQ people around the country.

Chapek said the company is also donating $5 million toward organizations that specialize in championing and protecting LGBTQ rights.

“As I wrote to our employees earlier this week, we are committed to supporting community organizations like these so they are better equipped to take on these fights. And then well we’re also reassessing our approach to advocacy, including political giving in Florida and beyond,” Chapek said. “I understand our original approach, no matter how well-intended, didn’t quite get the job done. We’re committed to support the community going forward.”