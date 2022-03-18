UCF police warn of catalytic converter thefts on campus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – University of Central Florida police are warning students and staff about a rash of catalytic converter thefts happening in parking lots and garages on the university’s main campus.

At least six people have reported their catalytic converters stolen since Thursday, according to police.

Investigators said there were similar thefts on campus in February and in the surrounding areas off-campus.

[TRENDING: Do you use someone else’s Netflix password? New test will charge for sharing | DeSantis backs pilots suing CDC over mask mandate on airplanes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

A catalytic converter is a portion of a car or truck’s exhaust system, which works to reduce the vehicle’s output of toxic gases. The converters use three precious metals as the catalyst for that reaction: platinum, palladium and rhodium. Those precious metals are the main reason the converters are targeted.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call UCF police at 407-823-5555 or to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.