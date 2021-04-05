Surveillance video shows catalytic converter thieves hit Sanford auto dealer

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police released surveillance video showing two thieves hitting an auto dealership last month.

The crime happened on March 17 at Longwood Truck Center along South Orlando Drive, according to police.

The video shows two people wandering at night amongst the trucks sold at the dealership. Police said the men were there to steal catalytic converters from the vehicles.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device underneath your vehicle that reduces toxic gases. The converters contain three precious metals: platinum, palladium and rhodium.

Investigators said the crooks were able to remove the converters with a handsaw.

Thefts of catalytic converters have picked up across Central Florida and the entire country. Orlando police have said the number of cases has quadrupled in the last six months.

In all, the thieves in Sanford got away with 15 catalytic converters. The business estimates the cost of the damages from the thefts at $169,000, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the thieves is asked to call Sanford police at 407-688-5199.