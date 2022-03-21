AdventHealth to host career expo at Dr. Phillips Center on Tuesday

AdventHealth will be hosting the second day of its career expo at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a news release, recruiters from across Central Florida will be making same-day offers with sign-on and relocation incentives up to $15,000 for select roles.

During the event, candidates will have the opportunity to network with clinical leadership, learn about AdventHealth’s training programs and visit facilities using virtual reality.

The expo was designed for those looking for a career in health care, from registered nurses, graduate nurses, licensed practical nurses, respiratory therapists, patient care technicians, and more.

Those interested in positions should register in advance here,, but walk-ins are welcome.