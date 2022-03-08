AdventHealth breaks ground on new emergency center near Walt Disney World Resort

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Construction is underway for a new AdventHealth emergency department right near the Western Gateway to Walt Disney World.

The facility is one of five new AdventHealth sites opening in Orange County.

“This is all part of AdventHealth’s effort to reimagine vacation healthcare needs and of course a lot of that care is going to happen right here at AdventHealth ER at Flamingo Crossings Town Center,” Doug Harcombe, CEO of AdventHealth Celebration and the Osceola market said.

Flamingo Crossings Town Center is actually part of a booming community near Hartzog Road in Winter Garden with a mix of hotels and residential apartments.

AdventHealth officials explained the new site will cater to tourists, cast members, and residents in West Orange County.

The 19,000 square foot facility will have 24 patient rooms and bring in job opportunities for at least 100 employees.

“We are so pleased to be bringing those caregivers to serve residents, park guests, and cast members at this new facility,” Harcombe explained.

AdventHealth ER at Flamingo Crossings Town Center is scheduled to open in 2023. You can read more about other AdventHealth projects here.