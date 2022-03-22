Craft beer festival returns to Sanford supporting Central Florida pet rescues

SANFORD, Fla. – A craft beer festival is returning to downtown Sanford to help raise funds for Central Florida pet rescues this weekend.

The 10th annual Pints n’ Paws Craft Beer Festival is happening Saturday from 2-6 p.m. The majority of the event will be on 2nd Street between Sanford and Palmetto avenues.

Some of the breweries that will be at the event include:

Sanford Brewing

PH Playalinda Brewing

Willow Tree

Ivanhoe Park Brewing

Sweetwater Brewing

3 Daughters

And if you’re hungry during the event, don’t worry. There will be food trucks galore with Currywurst Truck, Daydream Pizza, Twisted Plates, Caketeer, Tuk Tuk Truck, Curbside Chef, Sweet City Gelato, French’s Crepes, La Empanada, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, VooDoo Kitchen, Rubio’s Baja Grill, SWAT Truck and SwedeDish.

There are VIP tickets, which include an event T-shirt and a koozie, and general admission tickets. Both include unlimited beer sampling for the entire event.

Event organizers said 100% of the proceeds will go toward Dolly’s Foundation and Pet Rescue by Judy.

To purchase tickets, click here.