‘Friends In Low Places:’ Guide to navigating Garth Brooks Orlando tour stop

FILE - This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Brooks is holding a concert in Nashville,Tenn., that will be played at 300 drive-in theaters across the country. Tickets will cost $100 per passenger car or truck. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Get your boots and cowboy hat ready, as Garth Brooks fans will takeover Camping World Stadium this weekend.

Brooks is making his only Florida stop of his current tour in downtown Orlando on March 26.

According to the Camping World Stadium website, concertgoers are encouraged to allow extra time when traveling downtown to get to the event due to construction on the I-4 Ultimate project. To view a full breakdown on how to get to and where to park for events at the stadium, visit their website. Those attending can also purchase on-site parking permits in advance.

Additionally, guests are encouraged to find parking throughout downtown Orlando and use a complimentary shuttle service, which begins at 1:30 p.m. and ends one hour after the concert finishes. To learn more, click here.

Ad

Day of schedule according to Camping World Stadium.

8:00 a.m.: RV parking lots open

1:30 p.m.: Downtown shuttle service begins

1:30 p.m.: Road closures begin

2:00 p.m.: Box office opens and parking lots open

5:00 p.m.: Gates open

7:00 p.m.: Concert begins

1-hour post-event: Shuttle service ends

For all those who ain’t going down till the sun comes up, there’s also a lot to explore in downtown Orlando, right around the corner from the venue.

Find a list of things to do in downtown Orlando below:

Saddle Up All American Bar

Touted as Orlando’s newest country bar in downtown Orlando, the bar offers more than 5,000 square feet of the county, according to its website. You can visit Saddle Up at 100 N. Orange Ave.

Stagger Inn

The Stagger Inn describes itself as “an American Country Bar located in the heart of Downtown Orlando” on its Facebook page. You can find the Stagger Inn at 100 E. Central Blvd.

Ad

Cowboys Orlando

Cowboys Orlando, located at 1108 S. Orange Ave., has been around for nearly 50 years, according to its website, and offers 20,000 square feet of bars, patios, billiards and Orlando’s largest dance floor.

SAK Comedy Lab

If you’re up for a night of levity and laughter, the players at SAK Comedy Lab are ready to accommodate. This improvisational, ensemble show is completely made up on the spot and guaranteed to bring the laughs with short-form improv games designed as a competition between two teams of ensemble players. There are two shows held every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Lake Eola Park

This 23-acre stretch of greenery located off East Washington Street features everything you would want in a walk in the park. Enjoy the milelong path along the lake, which features a fountain, amphitheater, playground and Chinese pagoda. You can even venture onto the lake in swan paddleboats. Every Sunday, the area hosts a farmers’ market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where people can peruse locally sourced foods, drinks, crafts and more.

Ad

Church Street and Wall Street

For dinner, drinks and dancing downtown, look no further than Church and Wall streets. The historic Church Street District, located in the heart of downtown for over 100 years, has drag shows, tapas bars and restaurants, taverns and clubs. Venturing a couple of blocks over takes you to Wall Street Plaza, where a collection of different bars sits.

Orlando Science Center

This local science museum is fun for the whole family, featuring kid-friendly activities and exhibits as well as science adults can enjoy, too. Whether you’re looking to learn more about dinosaurs and fossils, Florida animals and ecosystems, energy or space and the future, multiple interactive exhibits are spread throughout the floor floors and telescope observatory.

Ad

For tickets and information, click here.

East End Market

From butchers to bakers to candlestick makers, East End Markets offers a slew of artisan merchants from which to choose. This one-stop shop opens at 8 a.m. every day, offering food, drink and homemade crafts.

To explore the different vendors online, click here.