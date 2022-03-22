Ride-share driver shoots man who attacked girlfriend in car, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A ride-share driver shot a man early Tuesday in Orange County after the man struck his girlfriend, both of whom were in the driver’s car, according to deputies.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. on John Young Parkway at State Road 528.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a 911 call and determined that the ride-share driver witnessed a man, who was in the back seat of his car, striking his girlfriend, who was in the front seat.

The driver pulled over and told the man to get out of the car, deputies said. The man then charged at the driver, who opened fire, striking the man, according to deputies.

The man was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, officials said.

No other details, including whether the woman or driver were injured, have been released.