Osceola County man wins $2M top prize on scratch-off game

How St. Johns County plans to spend millions in American Rescue money, and what could come next

A $10 scratch-off game turned into a $2 million payday for an Osceola County man.

Jesùs Betancourt Pizarro, 62, claimed the $2 million top prize on the 100X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials announced.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Kissimmee man chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000, officials said.

Betancourt Pizarro bought his winning ticket from Wawa at 14876 Narcoose Road in Orlando, according to lottery officials.

The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus for selling the ticket.