At least 2 injured in fiery crash involving motorcycle in Daytona Beach

Wreck happened at Jimmy Ann Drive and North Clyde Morris Boulevard

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Daytona Beach crash (Daytona Beach Fire Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were able to safely escape their vehicle before it caught fire in a crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

The fire department said the crash happened at the intersection of Jimmy Ann Drive and North Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Firefighters said in a Facebook post that two people were able to get out of the car before it caught fire.

Daytona Beach crash (Daytona Beach Fire Department)

According to the department, the two in the car were injured in the crash.

The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown.

