Police ID Florida man wanted in ‘pummeling’ of 73-year-old outside Publix

Police said as the elderly man was walking out of the Publix at Southeast Plaza along Cypress Gardens Boulevard, a pewter-colored Ford F250 came close to the man.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Winter Haven police identified a man Monday wanted in connection with a vicious attack on a 73-year-old that was captured on video over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, police said authorities are searching for Donald Ray Walker, 43, of Indian Lake Estates, an unincorporated community in Polk County.

[TRENDING: Did teen’s big size factor in Orlando thrill ride death? | This is the No. 1 excuse speeding drivers use to get out of tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to police, a warrant has been issued for Walker, who they say was caught on video Saturday “pummeling” the man, who was walking out of the Publix at Southeast Plaza along Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

Police said Walker sped by the man in a pewter-colored Ford F-250, and the man yelled to the driver. An argument ensued, and the truck drove away, police said.

Donald Ray Walker. (Winter Haven Police Department)

The man then went to the exit where the truck was heading and the driver stopped, police said.

Police said the driver of the truck, later identified as Walker, got out and punched the man repeatedly. Walker also smashed the man’s cellphone on the ground, preventing him from calling for help, police said.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

To view a video of the incident on Facebook, click or tap here.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Haynes at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS. Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a cash reward.