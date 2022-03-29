Crash involving a LYNX bus blocks traffic in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are investigating a crash involving a LYNX bus in the Parramore neighborhood.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of South Street and Westmoreland Drive, a block south of Exploria Stadium.
[TRENDING: Private ride inspector says 14-year-old who fell from Orlando drop tower too big to ride | 220 escaped animals reported to Florida wildlife officials since 2016, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Traffic is blocked in the area because of the crash.
More information will be added as it becomes available.