Crash involving a LYNX bus blocks traffic in Orlando

(Brian Didlake, Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A LYNX bus crash involved in a crash in Orlando Tuesday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are investigating a crash involving a LYNX bus in the Parramore neighborhood.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of South Street and Westmoreland Drive, a block south of Exploria Stadium.

[TRENDING: Private ride inspector says 14-year-old who fell from Orlando drop tower too big to ride | 220 escaped animals reported to Florida wildlife officials since 2016, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Traffic is blocked in the area because of the crash.

More information will be added as it becomes available.