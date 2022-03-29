Mount Dora police search for missing 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

Mount Dora Police are attempting to locate a 78-year-old man with Alzheimer's, according to a tweet Tuesday.

David Michael Blackley was last seen leaving his home in Mount Dora on Friday around 8 a.m., police said.

He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall with light brown hair and blue eyes. The photo provided shows Blackley with a beard, but he no longer has one, police said.

He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, blue jeans, brown glasses and a baseball cap.

Mount Dora police urges anyone who knows of Blackley’s whereabouts to contact Detective Rice at 352-735-7130.