Orange County deputies search for missing man

AVALON PARK, Fla. – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and endangered 80-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office said via Twitter it needs help to find Kenneth Hampton, who was last seen Monday morning near Avalon Park Boulevard.

Deputies said Hampton was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark jeans, black tennis shoes and driving a 2003 white Ford F150 pickup with a Florida tag.

Hampton is described as having hazel eyes and white hair, which is balding on top. Investigators said he weighs 175 pounds and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the man is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-836-4357.