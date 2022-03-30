18-year-old accused in deadly shooting surrenders to Ocala police

OCALA, Fla. – An 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man outside a convenience store in Ocala has surrendered to police, according to a news release.

Leandre Cox surrendered at police headquarters Tuesday around 11 p.m., police said.

Investigators said Cox shot and killed Jacorie McCullough, 23, in front of the 7 Days Food Store, 2002 NW 1st Ave., on March 25 during a robbery.

Police said Cox, 14-year-old Cedrick Bowie and a third unknown male were outside the store. Cox was seen on surveillance video reaching into the victim’s car and taking a backpack, records show.

Leandre Cox, 18 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Investigators said McCullough took the backpack back and placed it inside the car again, prompting Cox to take out a gun and try to hit the victim with it.

A fight ensued and Cox shot the victim, police said. The unknown male then grabbed the backpack again and the three took off, according to the release.

Bowie was arrested Monday and faces a charge of being an accomplice to murder.

Cedrick Bowie, 14, was arrested after being accused of being an accomplice to murder, police said. (Ocala Police Department)

Cox faces a first-degree murder charge.

Police are still looking to identify the third male involved in the robbery and shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Ocala police at 352-369-7000.