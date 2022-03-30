Innocent woman struck by crossfire during downtown Orlando shootout

ORLANDO, Fla. – An innocent bystander was struck by a bullet early Wednesday during a drive-by shootout in downtown Orlando, police said.

The woman was shot around 1:30 a.m. near Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard.

Orlando police said officers found the woman, who was shot in the leg, at Central and Court Avenue.

According to police, witnesses said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other when the woman, who was not involved in the altercation, was struck.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

We’re on the scene of breaking news from overnight in downtown Orlando.



No arrests have been made.

Police have not released any information about the two vehicles.

An investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates.