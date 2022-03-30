65º

Innocent woman struck by crossfire during downtown Orlando shootout

Police investigate shooting near Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Crime, Shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – An innocent bystander was struck by a bullet early Wednesday during a drive-by shootout in downtown Orlando, police said.

The woman was shot around 1:30 a.m. near Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard.

Orlando police said officers found the woman, who was shot in the leg, at Central and Court Avenue.

According to police, witnesses said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other when the woman, who was not involved in the altercation, was struck.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not released any information about the two vehicles.

An investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

