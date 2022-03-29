Man accused of attack in women’s bathroom at Orlando airport hit with new charges

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man accused of attacking a woman inside of a restroom at Orlando International Airport was arrested again and hit with new charges Tuesday as court records revealed details of a second attack at the airport and an attack at the University of Central Florida.

Damani Matthews, 24, now faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted sexual battery with a deadly weapon, two accounts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, robbery with a weapon, two counts of violation of probation, kidnapping with a weapon, two counts of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted kidnapping with a deadly weapon and tampering with a witness.

[TRENDING: Private ride inspector says 14-year-old who fell from Orlando drop tower too big to ride | 220 escaped animals reported to Florida wildlife officials since 2016, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The latest charges stem from an attack on March 5 on Level 1, B side of OIA, records show. Police said a 51-year-old woman said she was inside a bathroom stall when Matthews climbed over the stall, grabbing the victim with one hand while threatening her with a knife in his other hand.

The victim told police Matthews tried to force himself on her but she managed to get free and call for help, records show.

Matthews was originally arrested on March 6, following a similar attack in a women’s restroom at OIA.

Court records show Matthews was also hit with charges on March 9 stemming from an attack on the campus of UCF.

Investigators said a victim was using a restroom at the student union on Pegasus Drive on March 3.

The victim said she was in a stall when Matthews peered over at her from an adjacent stall and told her to shush as he held a knife in his hand, police said. The victim shouted and Matthews took off.

Ad

Matthews is currently being held in the Orange County jail.