70º

LIVE

Local News

Several injured in boat crash near Volusia County marina

Multiple agencies responded to Highbanks Marina & Camp Resort Tuesday

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange City, Volusia County, Boat Crash, DeBary
Several agencies within Volusia County responded to a boat accident near Highbanks Marina & Camp Resort Tuesday. (Orange City Fire Department)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Several people were injured in a boating accident near a Volusia County marina Tuesday, the Orange City Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Orange City and Volusia County fire officials said they responded to the area of Highbanks Marina & Camp Resort located at 488 W Highbanks Road in DeBary.

[TRENDING: Private ride inspector says 14-year-old who fell from Orlando drop tower too big to ride | 220 escaped animals reported to Florida wildlife officials since 2016, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Crews treated “several patients” and transported them to a local trauma center, according to fire officials.

Orange City fire officials, alongside the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, later located the second vessel that was involved in the boating accident, the post shows.

 No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email