Several injured in boat crash near Volusia County marina

Several agencies within Volusia County responded to a boat accident near Highbanks Marina & Camp Resort Tuesday.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Several people were injured in a boating accident near a Volusia County marina Tuesday, the Orange City Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Orange City and Volusia County fire officials said they responded to the area of Highbanks Marina & Camp Resort located at 488 W Highbanks Road in DeBary.

Crews treated “several patients” and transported them to a local trauma center, according to fire officials.

Orange City fire officials, alongside the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, later located the second vessel that was involved in the boating accident, the post shows.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.