Man, 71, dies after being found stabbed at Orange County gas station

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 71-year-man died Saturday after being found stabbed at an Orange County gas station, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they arrived at the Amoco gas station on North John Young Parkway, south of West Colonial Drive, around 1:15 p.m. Saturday where they found Charlie Henderson in his wheelchair with a stab wound.

Henderson was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

DETECTIVES NEED YOUR HELP: On 4/2/22 at 1:17 p.m., deputies responded to 601 N. John Young Pkwy in reference to a stabbing. When deputies arrived, they located Charlie Henderson in his wheelchair, unresponsive. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/OoMarohQhz — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 4, 2022

Investigators said the man was homeless.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.