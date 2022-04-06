‘It’s very uplifting:’ Excitement builds as Tiger Woods plans to play at Masters

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The name Tiger Woods was circling around at the Orange County National Golf Center, after Woods announced he’s planning to play at the Masters golf tournament in Georgia.

“I don’t show up to an event unless I can win it,” Woods said.

This will be his first PGA event since 2020 and the first since nearly losing his leg in a car crash last year.

“I mean he tore his leg up terribly, the descriptions you read on it are just horrendous what happened to him,” Jeff Bragg said.

Bragg and his friend Mark Vincent were out golfing on Wednesday and the two had just come back from Augusta where practices took place this week.

“To be able to come back and play at that level and to actually be able to win, would be just amazing,” Bragg said.

Woods had several surgeries following the car crash and at one point wasn’t sure if he was going to return to the tour, but the news of him possibly playing at the Masters was motivating for some local golfers.

“To see him come back and play is just incredible. It’s very uplifting and very motivating,” Vincent said.

Woods is set to play another practice round on Wednesday before officially deciding if he will take part in the tournament when it starts Thursday.

The final rounds of the Masters will air Saturday and Sunday on News 6.