Daytona Beach police search for missing boy a third time

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are searching for a boy who has been reported missing for the third time this year.

Eleaser Johnson, 12, was last seen near his home on North Wild Olive Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Johnson, about 5 feet tall, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black, white and gray sneakers.

Eleaser Johnson, 12, who was last seen near his home on North Wild Olive Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

Johnson went missing twice in January, turning heads in the first occurrence when he was found upstate in a pickup truck. According to what Johnson’s mother told News 6 partner WJXT-TV, he ran away because he didn’t want to do his homework.

He went missing again nine days after he was found, but was found safe the same evening.

Anyone who sees Johnson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Daytona Beach police at 386-248-1777 regarding case No. 220005958.