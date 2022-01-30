Daytona Beach police search for boy, 11, missing for second time this month

Eleasar Johnson, 11, who Daytona Beach police said was last seen near his home on North Wild Olive Avenue Sunday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2022.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy who went missing in Daytona Beach on Jan. 20 before he was found in Jacksonville the next day is once again the subject of a search effort, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department

Eleaser Johnson was last seen near his home on North Wild Olive Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to a Twitter post from the department, Johnson may be wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. Johnson is around 5 feet tall, police said.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Daytona Beach police dispatch at (386) 248-1777.