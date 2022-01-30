57º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Daytona Beach police search for boy, 11, missing for second time this month

Eleaser Johnson, 11, last seen on North Wild Olive Avenue Sunday afternoon, police say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Daytona Beach, Volusia County, Missing
Eleasar Johnson, 11, who Daytona Beach police said was last seen near his home on North Wild Olive Avenue Sunday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2022. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy who went missing in Daytona Beach on Jan. 20 before he was found in Jacksonville the next day is once again the subject of a search effort, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department

Eleaser Johnson was last seen near his home on North Wild Olive Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon, police said.

[TRENDING: It’s freezing in Florida! Here’s when the 80s return | ‘We’re still counting bullet holes:’ 1 dead, 4 injured in road shooting, Polk sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to a Twitter post from the department, Johnson may be wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. Johnson is around 5 feet tall, police said.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Daytona Beach police dispatch at (386) 248-1777.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email