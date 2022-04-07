66º

Local News

SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium to host family-friendly, egg-citing spring activities in April

Aquarium will have arts & crafts, Easter-themed animal shows

Brittany Caldwell, Digital Intern

Tags: Easter, SeaLife Orlando Aquarium, Theme Parks, Orlando Attractions, Orlando, Orange County, ICON Park, Entertainment
The SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium will host springtime activities during April, including an Easter Bunny Dive Show. (SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium)

ORLANDO, Fla. – SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium has announced upcoming spring activities for the month of April, just in time for Easter.

According to a release Thursday, these events include arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt and Easter-themed animal shows.

[TRENDING: LIVE RADAR: Strong storms to stream through Central Florida | For 407 Day, 12 things to do in the Orlando area all year long | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Here are some of the events the aquarium will host for the whole family to enjoy:

April 12 through April 26 (Tuesdays at 1 p.m.)

  • Guests can take a photo with SEA LIFE mascot “Sharky” and learn about shark eggs.

April 7 through April 28 Easter Bunny Dive Show (Thursdays at 1 p.m.)

  • Watch the Easter Bunny Dive Show as divers interact with underwater creatures.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brittany joined ClickOrlando.com in January 2022.

email