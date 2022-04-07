SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium to host family-friendly, egg-citing spring activities in April

The SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium will host springtime activities during April, including an Easter Bunny Dive Show.

ORLANDO, Fla. – SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium has announced upcoming spring activities for the month of April, just in time for Easter.

According to a release Thursday, these events include arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt and Easter-themed animal shows.

Here are some of the events the aquarium will host for the whole family to enjoy:

April 12 through April 26 (Tuesdays at 1 p.m.)

Guests can take a photo with SEA LIFE mascot “Sharky” and learn about shark eggs.

April 7 through April 28 Easter Bunny Dive Show (Thursdays at 1 p.m.)

Watch the Easter Bunny Dive Show as divers interact with underwater creatures.

