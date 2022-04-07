SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium to host family-friendly, egg-citing spring activities in April

ORLANDO, Fla. – SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium has announced upcoming spring activities for the month of April, just in time for Easter.
According to a release Thursday, these events include arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt and Easter-themed animal shows.
[TRENDING: LIVE RADAR: Strong storms to stream through Central Florida | For 407 Day, 12 things to do in the Orlando area all year long | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Here are some of the events the aquarium will host for the whole family to enjoy:
April 12 through April 26 (Tuesdays at 1 p.m.)
- Guests can take a photo with SEA LIFE mascot “Sharky” and learn about shark eggs.
April 7 through April 28 Easter Bunny Dive Show (Thursdays at 1 p.m.)
- Watch the Easter Bunny Dive Show as divers interact with underwater creatures.
For more information, click here.