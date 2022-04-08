Florida reports 21,451 COVID cases over last 2 weeks

Long lines at Barnett Park in Orlando where people are trying to get tested for COVID-19.

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the latest report from Florida, the state reported 21,451 new cases in the last two weeks.

As the state continues to see a decline, the World Health Organization said in its latest report that COVID-19 cases and deaths are on the decline globally.

The organization said, however, the reported numbers carry considerable uncertainty because “many countries have stopped widespread testing for the coronavirus, meaning that many cases are likely going undetected.”

[TRENDING: 2022 hurricane season expected to be busy for Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

As cases are on the decline, U.S. health officials are considering how to keep vaccines updated to protect against the ever-changing coronavirus. A panel of vaccine advisers to the Food and Drug Administration spent hours debating key questions for revamping the shots a firm conclusion was not reached.

Ad

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law this week that established in-person hospital and long-term care facility visitation rights regardless of COVID vaccination status.

“We worked very hard with our hospitals to tell them, ‘Yes, I understand you’re trying to mitigate COVID, and that’s important, but you can’t just shut out all these human interactions for people who are in the hospital and have really difficult circumstances,” DeSantis said at the bill signing.

A new research push was ordered by President Joe Biden to learn more about long COVID, a catch-all term for a hydra-headed condition whose symptoms can include brain fog, recurring shortness of breath, pain and fatigue.

Ad

The White House also acknowledged that long COVID appears to be a disability, meaning that patients could be entitled to the protection of federal laws that prohibit discrimination based on health conditions and call for accommodations to allow people to lead productive lives.

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the CDC and the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services on April 8:

Cases

The CDC reported 2,162 new cases on Friday, based on daily reporting it gets from the Florida Dept. of Health.

There were 21,451 new coronavirus cases over the last two weeks with 10,114 reported from March 25 to 31 and 11,337 reported from April 1 to April 7.

Florida has seen 5,862,817 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

The Florida Dept. of Health reported a cumulative death toll in Florida of 73,538. There were 511 fatalities recorded over the past two weeks, which we get by subtracting the number of deaths reported by DOH two weeks ago (73,027) from the current cumulative death toll of 73,538.

Ad

The state stopped reporting the number of non-residents who died in Florida when the new weekly reporting method began.

Hospitalizations

The state Agency for Health Care Administration deleted its current COVID-19 hospitalization database and the state is no longer reporting how many patients have been hospitalized with the virus. However, Florida is still required to report that information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the CDC continues to release that information online. The most recent hospital numbers show 668 adult and 16 pediatric patients in Florida.

Positivity rate

The Florida Dept. of Health reported the percent of positive results from coronavirus tests was 3.8% for the week of March 25-April 7 but did not provide how many people were tested during the past two weeks. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Ad

Below is the Central Florida region breakdown of new cases and new vaccination numbers between March 25 - April 7.

County Total cases as of April 7 New cases since March 25 Total people vaccinated Percent of 5+ population vaccinated Brevard 133,482 527 409,441 70% Flagler 22,333 76 78,659 70% Lake 84,961 351 249,200 69% Marion 83,324 160 225,415 64% Orange 376,647 1,619 1,062,244 78% Osceola 113,641 513 313,583 83% Polk 199,996 468 452,417 67% Seminole 103,586 398 323,716 70% Sumter 21,747 106 103,099 77% Volusia 116,699 353 103,099 66%

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.